Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arraigned after turning himself in for deadly Greenbelt Highway crash

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of hitting pedestrian while driving a car on Greenbelt Highway appeared in court on Tuesday.

Gary Ellis, 38, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and failure to render aid.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Ellis struck and killed someone who was walking on Global Drive near Greenbelt Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Ellis had turned himself in after the collision occurred.

His bond is set at $7,500 cash and he will be on home incarceration if posted.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Frank Figueroa Acosta, 19
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges in connection to deadly crash on Gene Snyder
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours

Latest News

A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
Wilker Bravo
LMPD arrests man accused of street racing while under the influence
The lack of rain is creating a stinky problem in some Louisville neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods hope for relief from smelly sewers
(Left) Edet Wettee, 39 (Right) Kimberly Walton, 22
Man, woman from Ohio arrested in connection to Spencer County death investigation