Louisville man arraigned after turning himself in for deadly Greenbelt Highway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of hitting pedestrian while driving a car on Greenbelt Highway appeared in court on Tuesday.

Gary Ellis, 38, of Louisville, is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and failure to render aid.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Ellis struck and killed someone who was walking on Global Drive near Greenbelt Highway on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Ellis had turned himself in after the collision occurred.

His bond is set at $7,500 cash and he will be on home incarceration if posted.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.