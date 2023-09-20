Man, woman from Ohio arrested in connection to Spencer County death investigation

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have made two arrests in a Spencer County death investigation that began after the remains of a Taylorsville mother were found back in May.

On May 29, troopers responded to a structure fire in the area of Chatman Road. During the investigation, human remains were found inside the home.

An autopsy was conducted, and the remains were identified as 35-year-old Christina Walker. The Shelby County coroner ruled Walker’s death as a homicide.

KSP and the Cincinnati Police Department executed multiple search warrants in the Cincinnati area on Monday.

As a result of the investigation, Kimberly Walton, 22, and Edet Wettee, 39 were arrested. Both are from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Walton and Wettee are charged with one count of murder and are awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

