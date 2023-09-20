Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Newburg Road over the Watterson Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Early investigation revealed the motorcyclist was driving south on Newburg Road when he lost control and was ejected.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

LMPD said speed was a factor in the crash. No other cars were involved in the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

