Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate crash impacting the Wednesday morning commute in downtown Louisville.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just before 7:40 a.m. on I-65 South at mile marker 135.6, which is in the Liberty Street Ramp area.

The right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

Crews are there now working on clearing the scene and TRIMARC shows an estimated delay of about an hour.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to.

MetroSafe confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.