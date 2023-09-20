Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s an interstate crash impacting the Wednesday morning commute in downtown Louisville.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just before 7:40 a.m. on I-65 South at mile marker 135.6, which is in the Liberty Street Ramp area.

The right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

Crews are there now working on clearing the scene and TRIMARC shows an estimated delay of about an hour.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to.

MetroSafe confirmed there were no reported injuries.

