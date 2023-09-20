Contact Troubleshooters
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HILLIARD, Ohio (Gray News) – Officials in Ohio said a newborn baby died after it was left in a hot vehicle parked in the backyard of a home Wednesday.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. after medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the home for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born there.

Officers searched the home where they found the baby in a vehicle parked in the backyard.

The officers administered CPR, and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Officials said a woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken to an area hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” Chief of Police Michael Woods said. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with related information is asked to call police at 614-876-7321.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

