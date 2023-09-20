Pepper spray released during fight at Butler High

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – A lunchtime fight brought emergency crews to a JCPS high school after pepper spray was released.

According to Sgt. Jordan Brown, public information officer of the Shively Police Department, officers were called to the school at 2222 Crums Lane at 10:32 a.m. on a fight in the lunchroom.

In a letter to parents, Butler principal William M. Allen said the fight happened during the first lunch period. As the fight was happening, another student released pepper spray into the crowd, Allen said.

Two staff members and several students were treated by EMS at the school for exposure to the pepper spray.

Shively police have turned the investigation over to JCPS police. Allen said the students involved in the fight along with the student who released the pepper spray will be disciplined according to JCPS policy.

