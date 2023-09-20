Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pepper spray released during fight at Butler High

Two staff members and several students were treated after pepper spray was released during a...
Two staff members and several students were treated after pepper spray was released during a fight in the school lunchroom.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – A lunchtime fight brought emergency crews to a JCPS high school after pepper spray was released.

According to Sgt. Jordan Brown, public information officer of the Shively Police Department, officers were called to the school at 2222 Crums Lane at 10:32 a.m. on a fight in the lunchroom.

In a letter to parents, Butler principal William M. Allen said the fight happened during the first lunch period. As the fight was happening, another student released pepper spray into the crowd, Allen said.

Two staff members and several students were treated by EMS at the school for exposure to the pepper spray.

Shively police have turned the investigation over to JCPS police. Allen said the students involved in the fight along with the student who released the pepper spray will be disciplined according to JCPS policy.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Bourbon & Beyond 2023
Bourbon and Beyond, Louder Than Life draw more people; Derby still draws more money
Students from Holy Cross High School were at Supplies Overseas on Arlington Avenue as students...
Holy Cross students participate in ‘Great Day of Service’
Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
Jalen Forrest, 30, of Louisville, Ky., is charged with one count of murder - domestic violence.
UPDATE: Victim identified, man arrested in St. Denis neighborhood homicide