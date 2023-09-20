Suspect in fifth grader death arrested earlier this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tymetrius Walter, the suspect who crashed a stolen car into a bystander’s vehicle, killing fifth-grader Jake Luxemburger while being chased by Kentucky State Police, was arrested under similar circumstances in June.

That’s when LMPD said they saw a car in Old Louisville that came back as stolen. They said they saw Walter driving it. They followed it and saw him drop a codefendant off to another stolen vehicle.

They ended up pulling him over, and they said Walter tried to ram his way out of their attempt to box him in before he gave up and was put in jail. It was not Walter’s first arrest.

LMPD saw Walter driving a Blue BMW back in 2021 in the Chickasaw neighborhood. It had a license plate on it belonging to a Black Chevy Volt. Police said Walter sped off, nearly striking the officer. Officers found the car and Walter a short time later in Old Louisville where they arrested him.

The case took a couple of months but wound up in March last year. Walter was put on pretrial diversion for five years.

He had a couple of run-ins with the law, but the most significant was his June arrest.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office filed paperwork to revoke his pretrial diversion and send him to prison, but a grand jury didn’t indict Walter for the conduct leading to that June arrest. That canceled the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office effort to send him to prison.

When the case returned to district court it was dismissed and Walter was released from jail in August.

