Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, tenants upset with their living conditions shared their frustrations with Louisville Housing Authority.

WAVE Troubleshooters were the first to share some of the details of the conditions some people have been living in under the agency’s watch.

At Tuesday’s meeting, tenants showed up and demanded change from the Housing Authority, as the mayor searches for a new leader for the agency.

This was the first meeting since Housing Authority Director Lisa Osanka announced her plans to retire.

It was also the first meeting since a group of Metro Council members gave the media a tour of one of the Housing Authority’s properties.

Conditions some people have been living in under the supposed watchful eye of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority include mold, peeling paint, and dirty bathrooms.

“You are the worst landlord in the city,” one woman told the board.

“It’s not fair that I have to live like this,” said a woman who lives in one of the Housing Authority’s properties.

Metro Council Members showed media around Dosker Manor and the conditions inside. Images of dirty floors, walls, and bathrooms were captured.

“This is unacceptable,” Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins in August. “I’ve witnessed mold in several units, I’ve witnessed roaches in several units, I’ve witnessed floors peeling up,” said Metro Council Member Tammy Hawkins in August.

Many of the people at the Housing Authority meeting on Tuesday live in Dosker Manor.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Angeletta Johnson said.

Johnson has lived at Dosker for six years. She described some of the things she’s had to deal with during that time.

“They act like it ain’t nothing,” she said. “It’s like it should be normal to you that you have feces coming in your shower. It should be normal you have mold growing in your apartment. Roaches are normal. I’ve caught four or five mice on two traps in a matter of 24 hours.”

There were a few speakers at the meeting, including Hawkins.

“It’s unsafe,” Hawkins said. “It’s unhealthy.”

“You wouldn’t want your mother or your father to live in those conditions,” Ashley Johnson.

“When I had a gentleman call me and ask me to bring bleach,” Lois Windhorst said. “I was like what do you need bleach for? And he said, ‘the bed bugs are eating me alive.’”

“Please know that your comments are important to us and not taking it lightly,” said Gena Harris, the House Authority Chairperson.

But do the people believe that?

“I don’t really think there’s going to be any change,” said Angeletta Johnson.

Johnson told us she hopes things change, but she’s also looking for resources so she can get out of Dosker once and for all.

