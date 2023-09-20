UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s was interstate crash impacting the Wednesday morning commute in downtown Louisville.

The crash involving at least two vehicles happened just before 7:40 a.m. on I-65 South at mile marker 135.6, which is in the Liberty Street Ramp area.

The right two lanes and right shoulder were blocked, but they have reopened.

Crews arrived and cleared the crash scene.

MetroSafe confirmed there were no reported injuries.

