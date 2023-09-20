‘We are devastated’: 15-year-old from Indiana killed in rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old student at West Washington High School was killed in a rollover crash over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened Saturday around 1:29 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Beck’s Mill Road in Fredericksburg.

Marty Storms, 15, had lost control of the 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck he was driving while going around a curve, police said.

Storms was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died. A 14-year-old in the truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries he should survive.

“Our hearts go out to the Storms family,” Sheriff Brent Miller said. “Losing a child is a tragedy and Marty’s death will have a deep impact on his family as well as West Washington High School, where he was a student, and the entire community.”

Police said speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

“Young people can sometimes think they are invincible, but none of us are,” Miller said. “Beck’s Mill Road has many curves and hills and can be challenging for experienced drivers. It’s very dangerous for those who are inexperienced.”

Storms did not driver’s license. In Indiana, 15-year-olds with learner’s permits are allowed to drive only with an adult, licensed driver in the vehicle, police said.

West Washington High School released a statement following the loss of Storms.

“As a community and school, we are devastated. Our students are struggling to understand the loss of a classmate, and our staff are equally affected. Our Senator Family has wrapped their arms around each other for comfort while grieving the tragic loss of Marty. Marty has attended our school through elementary and junior high school. He is known and loved by all. He was a character and a cut-up. He made us smile and laugh. Those are the memories that we hold close and share to comfort one another as we navigate through this difficult time.”

