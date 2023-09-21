Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drought returns to WAVE Country
  • Weekend continues to look dry and warm
  • Low-end rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will rule until about mid-afternoon when increasing sunshine is expected. That is when temperatures will have the chance to jump into the middle 80s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

The last day of Summer will certainly feel quite summerlike. Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s with the help of plenty of sunshine. Skies remain partly cloudy Friday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week…perhaps longer. Stay close to the forecast for the extended updates

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

