FORECAST: Rain chances on hold until next week as summertime pattern lasts into fall

WEATHER HEADLINES

Milder overnights expected

Summerlike highs in the upper 80s to start the weekend

Rain chances remain in place for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will stick around tonight as rain to our west fades before it can arrive in our area. Temperatures will only drop into the 50s and 60s tonight as slightly warmer air and higher humidity move in.

Thursday is another warm one with highs in the low to mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the afternoon with a light breeze. Milder air continues to flow into the region Thursday night, keeping temperatures from falling below the 60s in many areas by Friday morning.

Friday is the last day of summer and it’ll go out on a summerlike note as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. The dry weather pattern will continue as we head into the weekend.

Saturday looks similar to Friday with its summerlike highs in the upper 80s. You would never know that fall starts that day at 2:50AM ET!

After another summerlike Sunday and Monday we’ll eventually see rain chances return with a system moving in from the west on Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest data this evening is painting about an inch of potential rain in our area during that time, which would be very welcome!

