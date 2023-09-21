FORECAST: Summerlike pattern lasts into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warming up the next few days

Weekend continues to look dry and warm

Rain chances increase next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

The last day of Summer will certainly feel quite summerlike. Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s with the help of plenty of sunshine. Skies remain partly cloudy Friday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week.

