FORECAST: Summerlike pattern lasts into the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up the next few days
  • Weekend continues to look dry and warm
  • Rain chances increase next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Friday morning.

The last day of Summer will certainly feel quite summerlike. Highs max out in the mid to upper 80s with the help of plenty of sunshine. Skies remain partly cloudy Friday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s once again.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week.

