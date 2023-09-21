‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One lucky lottery player in Corbin won $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

State lottery officials said George Cerveny bought the winning ticket.

“I saw the numbers [Tuesday night] and thought those look real good, real good numbers and they looked familiar, but it didn’t hit the three number and of course, that’s the [Megaball] and I thought, ‘okay, time to go to bed,’” Cerveny said.

He matched the five white numbers for the $1,000,000 prize.

“I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it,” Cerveny said. “I’ve played the same numbers for years and this morning I got a phone call from one of my employees saying, ‘hey call Circle K the manager’s trying to get a hold of you.’”

The ticket was reportedly sold at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike.

“I did a little dance hoping it was real,” Cerveny told lottery officials.

He explained he bought tickets at the same Circle K for about ten years.

After taxes, Cerveny received a check for $715,000.

“We’re going to get out of debt. That’s probably the answer for most people but we’re going to get out of debt and not have to worry about it…and figure out a nice vacation,” he said.

Circle K will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

