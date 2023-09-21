Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

George Cerveny
George Cerveny(KY Lottery)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One lucky lottery player in Corbin won $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

State lottery officials said George Cerveny bought the winning ticket.

“I saw the numbers [Tuesday night] and thought those look real good, real good numbers and they looked familiar, but it didn’t hit the three number and of course, that’s the [Megaball] and I thought, ‘okay, time to go to bed,’” Cerveny said.

He matched the five white numbers for the $1,000,000 prize.

“I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it,” Cerveny said. “I’ve played the same numbers for years and this morning I got a phone call from one of my employees saying, ‘hey call Circle K the manager’s trying to get a hold of you.’”

The ticket was reportedly sold at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike.

“I did a little dance hoping it was real,” Cerveny told lottery officials.

He explained he bought tickets at the same Circle K for about ten years.

After taxes, Cerveny received a check for $715,000.

“We’re going to get out of debt. That’s probably the answer for most people but we’re going to get out of debt and not have to worry about it…and figure out a nice vacation,” he said.

Circle K will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet

Latest News

Some of the tactical medical gear carried by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. The...
LMPD officers save lives with tactical medical techniques
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for September 21st, 2023. This week we're talking...
Hokey Weather Facts 9/21/23
Police: Man shot near near downtown Elizabethtown, juvenile arrested
Joshua Davidson, 38, was shot and killed on July 26, 2023, in the Shawnee neighborhood. A...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide case