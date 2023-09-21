Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS staff member reassigned after fight in restroom with student

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS staff member has been reassigned after a fight with a student in a restroom at Male High School, according to a release.

JCPS Officials said the incident ended quickly and nobody was injured.

The staff member is being reassigned as part of the district’s policies and procedures, according to the release.

