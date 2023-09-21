Juvenile arrested in July homicide case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a deadly late July shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. July 26 in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Officers found the victim, Joshua Davidson, 38, dead in an alleyway from a gunshot wound.

Due to his age, the name of the suspect is not being released. He has been charged with murder, robbery, gun possession by a minor and fleeing or evading police.

