Juvenile arrested in July homicide case

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a deadly late July shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. July 26 in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Officers found the victim, Joshua Davidson, 38, dead in an alleyway from a gunshot wound.

Due to his age, the name of the suspect is not being released. He has been charged with murder, robbery, gun possession by a minor and fleeing or evading police.

