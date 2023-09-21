Contact Troubleshooters
LouCity falls in road battle to Miami FC

By Dusty Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LouCity FC saw their hot streak come to a close at the hands of Miami FC Wednesday evening in a back-and-forth affair, falling 4-3 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

LouCity managed to get on the board first in the match thanks to a Carlos Moguel Jr. corner kick that Sean Totsch put in the net to open with a 1-nil lead.

Miami would respond with a goal in the 32nd minute to equalize.

16 minutes later, Wilson Harris would tap it in to make it 2-1 LouCity lead.

Miami continued to respond to LouCity goals with another equalizer in the 62nd minute.

Sean Totsch put LouCity back in front on his second goal of the game in the 78th minute on a penalty kick.

Miami would equalize for a third time in the 78th minute before scoring the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

LouCity entered the night needing a win to secure a spot in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

The men in purple fell to 13-10-7 with the loss.

LouCity has 46 points, putting them in fifth on the table with four games to go in the regular season.

