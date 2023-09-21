Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase receives sentence

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting at an LMPD officer and starting a chase received a sentence on Wednesday.

Chandler Hines, 21, was arrested in April and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

On Wednesday, the guilty pleas were entered. Hines was sentenced to five years for wanton endangerment, seven years for a convicted felon in possession of a handgun charge, five years for fleeing or evading, five years for tampering with physical evidence, 365 days for attempted escape, five years for tampering with a monitoring device, three years for possession of meth and 365 days for theft.

Officials said the sentence time will run concurrently for a total of seven years.

