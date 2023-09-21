Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in connection to West Broadway food mart shooting

LMPD arrested 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson on Wednesday
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on Wednesday in connection to a homicide at the Platinum Food Mart on West Broadway back in June, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD Major Nick Owen said in a statement that officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South 10th Street and West Broadway around 7:15 p.m. on June 26.

Officers arrived and found a man outside the business dead with gunshot wounds who was later identified as Indrias Joseph.

LMPD arrested 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson on Wednesday, officials said. He has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Dickerson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 21.

