Mayor addresses judges’ roles in Louisville’s rise of violent crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed a growing public concern during a press conference Wednesday, numerous cases of repeat offenders arrested for new crimes while on home incarceration.

That was the subject of a WAVE Troubleshooters Investigation after LMPD Officer Brandon Haley was shot. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 while Haley was making a traffic stop at the intersection of 40th and Kentucky. Before he actually stopped the vehicle, two suspects got out and began to run, police said.

Body camera video showed shots being fired towards Haley from a nearby home.

Arrest reports say Dominique Thompson came out of the home after a standoff with police. As of now, he has not been charged with shooting at the officer but was charged for the numerous guns and drugs found inside.

The charges are not something new to Thompson. WAVE News Troubleshooters found more than 20 charges on his record. From guns to drugs and more than one charge for fleeing and evading police.

During the press conference, WAVE News Troubleshooters asked Mayor Greenberg about repeat offenders being placed on home incarceration or HIP.

“Do you have any concerns about the judicial system’s role in keeping the public safe?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked.

“Improving public safety in Louisville is certainly a team effort,” he responded. “And the judicial branch and judges play a key role in that effort.”

Thompson had not simply been on HIP but was already on probation when he was arrested yet again on June 14 by Shively Police. Those charges included fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property and other traffic citations, including not having a valid license. That police report states Thompson almost hit two officers as he sped away.

“There need to be consequences,” Greenberg said. “And that’s the role of the judicial branch.”

WAVE Troubleshooters have exposed numerous examples of violent offenders who have been under probation for a previous crime and are arrested again, only to be granted HIP or placed on diversion by a Jefferson County Judge.

Greenberg has the issue on his radar and added he and LMPD’s Chief are meeting with judges.

“We are having conversations with them,” he said. “We want to make sure they are aware, not in respect to one particular case but in general, what is going on in our city, what is driving a lot of the violent crime in our city. We will continue to have those conversations with them.”

