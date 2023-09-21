Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor addresses judges’ roles in Louisville’s rise of violent crime

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg addressed a growing public concern during a press conference Wednesday, numerous cases of repeat offenders arrested for new crimes while on home incarceration.

That was the subject of a WAVE Troubleshooters Investigation after LMPD Officer Brandon Haley was shot. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 while Haley was making a traffic stop at the intersection of 40th and Kentucky. Before he actually stopped the vehicle, two suspects got out and began to run, police said.

Body camera video showed shots being fired towards Haley from a nearby home.

Arrest reports say Dominique Thompson came out of the home after a standoff with police. As of now, he has not been charged with shooting at the officer but was charged for the numerous guns and drugs found inside.

The charges are not something new to Thompson. WAVE News Troubleshooters found more than 20 charges on his record. From guns to drugs and more than one charge for fleeing and evading police.

During the press conference, WAVE News Troubleshooters asked Mayor Greenberg about repeat offenders being placed on home incarceration or HIP.

“Do you have any concerns about the judicial system’s role in keeping the public safe?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked.

“Improving public safety in Louisville is certainly a team effort,” he responded. “And the judicial branch and judges play a key role in that effort.”

Thompson had not simply been on HIP but was already on probation when he was arrested yet again on June 14 by Shively Police. Those charges included fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property and other traffic citations, including not having a valid license. That police report states Thompson almost hit two officers as he sped away.

“There need to be consequences,” Greenberg said. “And that’s the role of the judicial branch.”

WAVE Troubleshooters have exposed numerous examples of violent offenders who have been under probation for a previous crime and are arrested again, only to be granted HIP or placed on diversion by a Jefferson County Judge.

Greenberg has the issue on his radar and added he and LMPD’s Chief are meeting with judges.

“We are having conversations with them,” he said. “We want to make sure they are aware, not in respect to one particular case but in general, what is going on in our city, what is driving a lot of the violent crime in our city. We will continue to have those conversations with them.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Michael Kean, 34, leaves behind his wife and four children.
Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway

Latest News

UAW Local 862 to host rally in support of striking workers
Thousands of arborists participated in a day of service at federal cemeteries across the country.
Saluting Branches volunteer at Zachary Taylor Cemetery
LMPD arrested 23-year-old JoJuanta Dickerson on Wednesday
Man arrested in connection to West Broadway food mart shooting
WAVE LIVE | Gubernatorial Forum at Annual Dinner Meeting