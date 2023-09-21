Contact Troubleshooters
Police investigating after juvenile shot near Kentucky Wesleyan College

Police investigating after juvenile shot near Kentucky Wesleyan College
By WFIE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a juvenile was shot Wednesday night in Owensboro.

They say happened in the 700 block of Scherm Road, right next to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Police say the victim wasn’t on scene when they arrived, but showed up to the hospital a short time later.

Detectives say they tried to interview the juvenile, but he refused to cooperate.

Police say they believe he was in the area for criminal activity and exchanged gun fire with other people.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

