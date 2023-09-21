Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man shot near near downtown Elizabethtown, juvenile taken in custody

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile has been taken into custody after a shooting near downtown Elizabethtown.

The Elizabethtown Police Department received a call on Tuesday shortly before 10 p.m. about a man being shot by a passing vehicle along East Dixie Avenue.

Elizabethtown police said the city’s FLOCK camera system helped with identifying a suspect. A male juvenile was then arrested on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

This was reportedly not a random shooting.

