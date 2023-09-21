Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was seen near a playground in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded on September 15 to a call at Lake Reba Park about a man acting suspiciously.

Police say two mothers who were watching over children at the park noticed a man, who was not with children, “using his phone” near the playground area of the park.

The women were able to give police the description of the man’s vehicle and his license plate number.

Police say they were able to identify the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Lee Sparks of Irvine, Ky. They say Sparks is a registered sex offender and is prohibited from being on the property of a publicly owned or leased playground.

Sparks was subsequently arrested Wednesday at his home by Kentucky State Police and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Richmond police say anyone wishing to report suspicious activity at a park can call 859-624-4776.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet

Latest News

The Louisville Skyline
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine this afternoon
Police: Man shot near near downtown Elizabethtown, juvenile taken in custody
TRIMARC
UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder
Juvenile arrested in July homicide case