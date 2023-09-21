St. X, Trinity draw in match Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. X and Trinity could not settle on a winner at the pitch Wednesday, drawing 2-2 at Trinity High School.

Trinity opened the scoring with two unanswered goals in the first half, taking a 2-nil lead into the half.

In the second half, St. X jumped out with a quick response on a goal by Maxwell Newman to make it a one-score game.

Trip Campbell would equalize on a goal in the 54th minute.

With the draw, St. X is now 13-2-3 and Trinity is 11-2-3.

