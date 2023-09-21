Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

St. X, Trinity draw in match Wednesday

St. X and Trinity could not settle on a winner at the pitch.
By Dusty Baker
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. X and Trinity could not settle on a winner at the pitch Wednesday, drawing 2-2 at Trinity High School.

Trinity opened the scoring with two unanswered goals in the first half, taking a 2-nil lead into the half.

In the second half, St. X jumped out with a quick response on a goal by Maxwell Newman to make it a one-score game.

Trip Campbell would equalize on a goal in the 54th minute.

With the draw, St. X is now 13-2-3 and Trinity is 11-2-3.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Louisville man arraigned after turning himself in for deadly Greenbelt Highway crash
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

POLL: Vote for week 5 TDFN Player of the Week
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 15 scores
Check out WAVE's coverage of Touchdown Friday Night week five.
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5
2023 TDFN Logo
Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 8 scores