UAW Local 862 to host rally in support of striking workers

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UAW Local 862 is hosting a rally to show solidarity and support to striking UAW workers, according to a release.

UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn will speak at the rally and will be joined by UAW Region Eight Director Tim Smith and Kentucky State AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan, event organizers said.

The rally will start at 6 p.m. in front of the LAP Union Hall (Ron Gettelfinger Hall) on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Dunn said the rally does not mean local plants will strike, but it is still on the table.

