Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder

TRIMARC
TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vehicle on fire on Interstate 64 in Louisville is causing major delays for Thursday morning commuters.

I-64 West at mile marker 20, which is just outside the Gene Snyder, currently has only two lanes open.

Police and fire personnel are working at the scene of the crash after at call came in at 9:18 a.m.

Drivers should take a different route and avoid the area if they’re able to.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet
Louisville man arraigned after turning himself in for deadly Greenbelt Highway crash

Latest News

Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway
Crash on I-71 N near Zorn.
Lanes reopen on I-71 North near Zorn Ave after multi-vehicle crash
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East