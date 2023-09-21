Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Vehicle fire shuts down I-64 West at mile marker 20 in Louisville

TRIMARC
TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vehicle on fire on the interstate is impacting the Thursday morning commute for drivers in Louisville.

I-64 West at the 20 mile marker, which is just outside the Gene Snyder, is currently shut down.

Crews were called at 9:18 a.m. to the vehicle fire.

Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet
Louisville man arraigned after turning himself in for deadly Greenbelt Highway crash

Latest News

Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Newburg Road near Watterson Expressway
Crash on I-71 N near Zorn.
Lanes reopen on I-71 North near Zorn Ave after multi-vehicle crash
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Crash involving multiple vehicles, disabled vehicle removed I-265 North, I-64 East