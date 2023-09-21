Vehicle fire shuts down I-64 West at mile marker 20 in Louisville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A vehicle on fire on the interstate is impacting the Thursday morning commute for drivers in Louisville.
I-64 West at the 20 mile marker, which is just outside the Gene Snyder, is currently shut down.
Crews were called at 9:18 a.m. to the vehicle fire.
Drivers should take a different route if they’re able to.
This is a developing story.
