Bearno’s Pizza hosting fundraiser to support Officer Brandon Haley, TCO Gertrude Schaftlein

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Louisville and southern Indiana Bearno’s Pizza locations are hosting a fundraiser to support two people who were seriously injured in their line of work.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Bearno’s will donate 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales directly to Louisville Officer Brandon Haley and Traffic Control Officer Gertrude Schaftlein.

Earlier in September, TCO Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was hit by a semi-truck while she was working the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell. Schaftlein was taken to the hospital, where she had part of her leg amputated.

The driver of the semi was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault, and disregarding traffic control.

Schaftlein had recently celebrated 48 years of service to the community, protecting children as a traffic guard at numerous schools. In an update shared by LMPD, Schaftlein is working on adjusting to her new reality following the surgery and is in extensive, daily physical therapy.

On Sept. 7, LMPD Officer Brandon Haley was shot while he was conducting a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Released body camera footage from LMPD showed multiple shots fired from a nearby home.

Supporting Officer Colin Billotto is seen in the video dragging Haley nearly a block away to a safe location to provide medical aid before EMS arrived.

A total of four people at the scene were arrested, but none have been charged with the shooting.

LMPD said Haley has been with the department for a year and a half. In a recent update, his family shared Haley has been breathing without a ventilator and is able to stand with assistance.

Schaftlein and Haley both continue down the road to recovery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.