Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bearno’s Pizza hosting fundraiser to support Officer Brandon Haley, TCO Gertrude Schaftlein

(Left) Gertrude Schaftlein (Right) Brandon Haley
(Left) Gertrude Schaftlein (Right) Brandon Haley(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Louisville and southern Indiana Bearno’s Pizza locations are hosting a fundraiser to support two people who were seriously injured in their line of work.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Bearno’s will donate 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales directly to Louisville Officer Brandon Haley and Traffic Control Officer Gertrude Schaftlein.

Earlier in September, TCO Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was hit by a semi-truck while she was working the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell. Schaftlein was taken to the hospital, where she had part of her leg amputated.

The driver of the semi was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault, and disregarding traffic control.

Schaftlein had recently celebrated 48 years of service to the community, protecting children as a traffic guard at numerous schools. In an update shared by LMPD, Schaftlein is working on adjusting to her new reality following the surgery and is in extensive, daily physical therapy.

On Sept. 7, LMPD Officer Brandon Haley was shot while he was conducting a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Released body camera footage from LMPD showed multiple shots fired from a nearby home.

Supporting Officer Colin Billotto is seen in the video dragging Haley nearly a block away to a safe location to provide medical aid before EMS arrived.

A total of four people at the scene were arrested, but none have been charged with the shooting.

LMPD said Haley has been with the department for a year and a half. In a recent update, his family shared Haley has been breathing without a ventilator and is able to stand with assistance.

Schaftlein and Haley both continue down the road to recovery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS staff member reassigned after fight in restroom with student
37-year-old Timothy Winterholler
Case against boyfriend of woman found dead in forest dropped due to lack of indictment
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
TRIMARC
UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder
It looks like all the other homes in the neighborhood. However what Louisville was, is, and can...
Troubleshooters: Exposed drug house undergoes amazing transformation

Latest News

LMPD asks for help identifying three people who have allegedly stolen from Lowe's.
LMPD asks for help identifying 3 individuals allegedly stealing from Lowe’s
LMPD: Driver dead, passenger injured in Jacobs neighborhood crash
Brandon K. Hartley, 40, and Timothy S. Riley, 43, were arrested September 21 by Louisville...
Men arrested with checks stolen from business mail and altered
LFD provides statement after 1 killed in Russell neighborhood fire
LFD provides statement after 1 killed in Russell neighborhood fire