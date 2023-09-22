Contact Troubleshooters
Bullitt County paramedic released from hospital 3 months after being hit by semi

There was a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and Bullitt County ambulance in Louisville on...
There was a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and Bullitt County ambulance in Louisville on Monday, June 19, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County paramedic is out of the hospital after being injured in a crash with a semi three months ago.

The paramedic had his lights and sirens on, and as he went through a red light, he was hit by a semi-truck.

The EMT, Gary Lyons, was thrown from the ambulance and severely injured. It took nearly a month before he was able to move his head and eyes again.

Now, Lyons is back home and will continue going through outpatient treatment.

