Bullitt County paramedic released from hospital 3 months after being hit by semi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County paramedic is out of the hospital after being injured in a crash with a semi three months ago.
The paramedic had his lights and sirens on, and as he went through a red light, he was hit by a semi-truck.
The EMT, Gary Lyons, was thrown from the ambulance and severely injured. It took nearly a month before he was able to move his head and eyes again.
Now, Lyons is back home and will continue going through outpatient treatment.
