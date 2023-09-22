Contact Troubleshooters
Fayette County man arraigned for 2005 Louisville rape

George Wayne Aldridge, 53.
George Wayne Aldridge, 53.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with raping three women in Lexington, Kentucky was in a Louisville courtroom Friday morning, charged in a rape case from 2005.

Police used DNA evidence to link George Wayne Aldridge to the Louisville case. In Lexington, he’s charged with abducting and sexually assaulting three women between 2009 and 2016.

In court, Alridge pleaded not guilty and asked for a public defender.

Prosecutors said he’s expected to face a third indictment out of Jessamine County. Aldridge is currently in the Fayette County jail in Lexington on a $25,000 bond.

He’s due back in court in Louisville in December.

