FORECAST: Dry, breezy and weezy with high ragweed pollen

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry and breezy as we welcome in autumn on Saturday
  • Chilly air returns Saturday night
  • Rain chances still in place for parts of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies are on tap for tonight with a slightly cooler flow of air developing during the overnight. That should allow for low temperatures to ease back into the 50s for many areas. Fall begins at 2:50 AM ET Saturday.

Abundant sunshine is expected as the cooler, dry air sits over the region. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible at times as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Another round of some cool/chilly air expected into Saturday night with lows into the 40s to lower 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off strong with sunshine and cool temperatures. Those numbers will rise into the upper 70s to a few lower 80s into the afternoon hours. Clouds from the west will start to stream in by late afternoon.

Once we move into Monday, a few light showers may try to push into our far western counties. However, rain coverage is looking quite limited for most areas. We will end up with a hyrbid situation with a low pressure to our west merging with a developing tropical storm to our east. It remains unclear which day next week will feature the main rain chances so stay close to the forecast we continue to fine-tune those details.

