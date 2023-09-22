FORECAST: Very warm this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Autumn begins at 2:50AM Saturday

Dry and breezy weekend

Low-end rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Other than some high, thin clouds this afternoon...we are on tracking for a sunny and very warm afternoon. Expect highs to reach well into the 80s. Expect clear skies today with a slightly cooler setup with more 50s on the map than previous nights. Fall begins at 2:50 A.M. ET on Saturday.

Abundant sunshine is expected as the cooler, dry air sits over the region. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible at times as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Clear skies and a cool northerly winds push lows into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday night.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week… perhaps longer. Stay close to the forecast for the extended updates.

