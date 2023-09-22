FORECAST: Warm, sunny for the last day of Summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drought returns to WAVE Country

Weekend continues to look dry and warm

Low-end rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and warm for the last day of summer. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s. Fall begins at 2:50 A.M. ET on Saturday.

Abundant sunshine is expected as the cooler, dry air sits over the region. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible at times as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Clear skies and a cool northerly winds push lows into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday night.

The weekend looks dry and quite warm with the rain chance still delayed with our next system until early next week… perhaps longer. Stay close to the forecast for the extended updates.

