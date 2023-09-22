FORECAST: We can’t buy a raindrop around here, but the weather is great for outdoor events!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drought pattern in place with little relief in sight

Feels like summer early in the weekend, then drier, cooler air arrives

Rain chances lower, delayed next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will continue to clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the 60s by Friday morning. A bit of humidity in the air will keep it from feeling too cool.

Friday is the last day of summer and it will feel every bit like it as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant during the day.

Skies will once again clear out Friday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s heading into early Saturday morning.

Fall begins at 2:50 AM ET Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day with very dry and slightly cooler air air in place. A decent wind from the northeast develops during the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times.

Sunday is a cooler day as cooler air slings in from the northeast courtesy a tropical system moving along the east coast this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees then.

While rain chances are back in the forecast next week, there’s just not enough moisture available for us to have any substantial rain. Even late next week’s rain chances look tough for us to get much rain out of, if any. In short, hunker down for a very dry start to fall as we see some of our driest weather of the year so far.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.