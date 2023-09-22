Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Girls in Aviation Day organizers ready for its fifth year at Bowman Field

It will be on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the old terminal building.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Young women in Louisville and surrounding areas are invited to Bowman Field for Girls in Aviation Day.

It’s the fifth year for the free event meant to showcase working in aviation among girls from 8 to 18 years old.

It will be on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the old terminal building.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37-year-old Timothy Winterholler
Case against boyfriend of woman found dead in forest dropped due to lack of indictment
TRIMARC
UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder
JCPS staff member reassigned after fight in restroom with student
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
Man accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase receives sentence

Latest News

Louisville firefighters contain Russell neighborhood house fire; 1 fatality confirmed
It will be on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the old terminal building.
Fifth Annual Girls in Aviation Day at Bowman Field
‘This local will be ready’: Louisville UAW workers ready to strike ahead of Friday deadline
Metro Public Health is donating critical medical supplies to the district.
Louisville Metro Health Department donates medical supplies to JCPS