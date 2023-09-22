Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Beshear announces $6.1M in funding for road repairs

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than six million dollars in funding for street repairs on Thursday for 42 Kentucky cities and counties.

Many of the streets in need of repair were damaged by floods or tornadoes.

“Many of our communities are still recovering from natural disasters,” Beshear said. “They have so many expenses, and especially floods, tornadoes and the rest can tear away at our roads. They’ve asked for help and we are delivering.”

Bullitt County is getting $58,000 to resurface Pine Tavern Road. Hardin County is getting more than $313,000 for Upper Colesburg Road.

