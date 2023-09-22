Grand jury does not indict Nowhere Bar owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The charges against a popular Louisville bar owner have been dropped, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned.



A grand jury found no true bill in the case against Timothy David Mattingly, the owner of Nowhere Bar in the Highlands.



Mattingly had been arrested and charged with sodomy and sexual assault in September 2022. The case dragged on for nearly a year before being presented to a grand jury. The hold-up was the alleged victim’s blood work being tested for drugs.



The delay in the case left everyone involved in limbo. Mattingly maintained his innocence throughout, while the alleged victim, Corey Shelton stuck to his allegations.



Friday, the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Mattingly was not indicted on Sept. 18 on both charges of sexual assault and sodomy. According to Mattingly’s attorney, the lab work on Shelton’s blood came back negative for drugs.



Despite the blood results, Shelton is not backing down from his claims of what happened. He is proceeding with a lawsuit against Mattingly.

Shelton told WAVE News his blood was transferred hands several times, and the case was not presented for about a year. He is asking for the records of what his blood was tested for and when.

Mattingly’s attorney, Frank Mascagni, told WAVE Troubleshooters they were pleased with the outcome.

“We are glad to bring this to a conclusion, so he can get back to his life, job, and his businesses,” Mascagni said. “We are pleased that the grand jury chose not to bring charges.”

The Commonwealth provided the following statement.

After reviewing all of the additional evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill against Mr. David Mattingly.

Every case is unique and different, and every case we screen gets the attention it deserves.

We respect the Grand Jury’s service and their decision.



Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.