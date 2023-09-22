LFD: 1 dead after Russell neighborhood home catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been confirmed someone died from a house fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The Louisville Fire Department was called on Friday at 5:05 a.m. to a fire in the 2600 block of Magazine Street.

Firefighters arrived to the house fully involved in flames and the fire was contained in about 40 minutes. The home was destroyed and nearby houses sustained significant damage. There were a total of three households displaced.

A firefighter was also treated on scene for a minor injury.

LFD arson investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire to start.

