LMPD asks for help identifying 3 individuals allegedly stealing from Lowe’s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help identifying three people who have allegedly been stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement locations around Louisville.

According to an LMPD Facebook post, since July, three individuals have been coming to Lowe’s stores, typically in the late afternoon, and leaving with hundreds or thousands of dollars worth of equipment without paying.

(Story continues below)

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.