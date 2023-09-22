LMPD: Driver dead, passenger injured in Jacobs neighborhood crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a crash that happened in Louisville Jacob’s neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Friday at about 4:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Manslick Road for a reported vehicle collision.

Police said a passenger vehicle was heading north on Manslick Road when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, hit a utility pole, and then hit a tree.

The driver was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The passenger had injuries that police believe to not be life-threatening.

Police said it appears speed may have been a factor.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

