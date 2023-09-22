Louisville firefighters contain Russell neighborhood house fire; 1 fatality confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are working at the scene of a house fire in the Russell neighborhood.

The Louisville Fire Department said the call about a fire on South 26th Street and Magazine Street came in at 5:03 a.m. Firefighters arrived to the house fully involved in flames and the fire was contained in about 40 minutes. However, traffic in this area is currently restricted.

It was confirmed someone has died from the fire. A firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury.

This is a developing story since the cause of the fire and the fatality are being investigated.

