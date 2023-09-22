Man charged in connection to Applegate house now on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a house found with dangerous chemicals is out of jail.

According to court documents, Marc Hibel pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment and two counts of burglary. He’s now on house arrest.

Back in July, police found hazardous materials including mercury at a house on Applegate Lane in the Highview neighborhood.

There were talks of burning the house down, but the Environmental Protection Agency clarified they would instead be doing a controlled mechanical demolition.

