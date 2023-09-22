Man who pleaded guilty to murder as a teen resentenced as adult

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who has been the custody of the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice for a homicide committed when he was 15-years old has been sentenced to adult prison on a manslaughter charge.

Norman Eugene Carter, Jr., 18, was arrested on September 13, 2021, for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in the 200 block of Cecil Ave. on July 22 of that year. He was charged with one count of murder.

Carter pleaded guilty to manslaughter on May 20, 2022, and was being held at the Adair County juvenile detention center in Columbia. He received an eight-year sentence as a youthful offender.

Because he has turned 18, Carter was brought before Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Tracy Davis for sentencing as an adult. He will continue to serve the eight-year sentence at Roederer Correctional Complex in Buckner.

Carter will have a shock probation hearing on February 12, 2024.

