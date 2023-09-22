Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Men arrested with checks stolen from business mail and altered

Brandon K. Hartley, 40, and Timothy S. Riley, 43, were arrested September 21 by Louisville...
Brandon K. Hartley, 40, and Timothy S. Riley, 43, were arrested September 21 by Louisville Metro police after they were found with checks that had been stolen from the mail of a business and altered.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges after they were found with checks that had been stolen from the mail and altered.

Brandon K. Hartley, 40, and Timothy S. Riley, 43, both of Louisville, were arrested September 21 by Louisville Metro police.

Arrest reports for the men say Riley had a stolen and altered for $2,689 that he attempted to cash at a check cashing store on Preston Highway. Hartley was able to cash a stolen alerted check for $607 at the same store and attempted to cash another for $2,316 at another check cashing store on Dixie Highway.

Each of the checks were stolen from the mail and made payable to Neil Huffman Collision for insurance claims.

Hartley is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. Riley is facing one count of the same charge. Each man is also charged with possession of stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS staff member reassigned after fight in restroom with student
37-year-old Timothy Winterholler
Case against boyfriend of woman found dead in forest dropped due to lack of indictment
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
TRIMARC
UPDATE: 2 lanes open after vehicle catches on fire just outside the Gene Snyder
It looks like all the other homes in the neighborhood. However what Louisville was, is, and can...
Troubleshooters: Exposed drug house undergoes amazing transformation

Latest News

LMPD: Driver dead, passenger injured in Jacobs neighborhood crash
LFD provides statement after 1 killed in Russell neighborhood fire
LFD provides statement after 1 killed in Russell neighborhood fire
LFD: 1 dead after Russell neighborhood home catches fire
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to Louisville