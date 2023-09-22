Pillar honors founding family in naming ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pillar, a nonprofit that helps people with intellectual disabilities in Jefferson and Oldham Counties, has named their chapel after the Otte family.

Pillar’s homes and program buildings are located on 45 acres of land donated by Frank Otte back in the late 90s.

“I always appreciate being able to help,” Otte said. “Whatever help I can do, small or large, just helps people, and that’s all you can do.”

Frank and Peggy Otte were critical in the creation of Pillar through their donation of land guidance and leadership.

“The whole reason that we exist is this family, the Otte’s, who donated all this land to us,” Pillar Executive Director Karri Gerdemann said. “Without them, we literally would not have the housing to serve the people that we do.”

