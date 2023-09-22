Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Brandon Haley was wounded during the early morning hours of September 7 while making a...
Graphic video shows shooting of LMPD officer and rescue by fellow officer
A dirty floor in an apartment at Dosker Manor.
Tenants vent frustrations to Louisville Metro Housing Authority
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Source: TRIMARC
UPDATE: Crash caused delays on I-65 South in downtown Louisville
2 LMDC inmates reportedly being disciplined after incident involving tablet

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear announces $6.1M in funding for road repairs
Louder than Life is in full swing, but one performer is remembering the scary moment he had...
Richie Faulkner talks about aortic rupture at Louder than Life 2021
Metro Public Health is donating critical medical supplies to the district.
Louisville Metro Health Department donates medical supplies to JCPS