UAW expands strike at GM, Stellantis parts facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United Auto Workers walked off the job at 38 parts distribution facilities belonging to GM and Stellantis.

The strike expansion did not target any additional Ford facilities.

The union president said Ford has made serious progress on a new contract this week.

While there’s more work to do, he said the union won many of its demands.

“We’re not done at Ford,” UAW President Shawn Fain said. “We still have serious issues, but we do recognize that Ford is showing they’re serious about reaching a deal.”

Ford has agreed to eliminate a two-tier wage structure at some facilities, restore cost of living adjustments suspended since 2009, and provide workers two years salary if they’re laid off due to a plant closure.

“This last week made some real progress with Ford,” Fain said. “We’re not there yet, but I want you to see the direction Ford is going.”

Fain did not release details about the status of wage negotiations but made it clear these are big wins for his members.

“Many people said this couldn’t be done,” Fain said. “And we just did it.”

However, the UAW is now significantly expanding its strike at GM and Stellantis.

“All the parts distribution facilities for GM and Stellantis are being called to stand up and strike,” Fain said.

38 facilities in 20 states were struck starting at noon Friday. If this lasts long, consumers may see new parts for their vehicles become hard to come by. Fain warned the strike is far from over, including possibly signaling Ford’s Louisville plants as potential targets.

“I know more of you are ready to walk,” Fain said. “We’ve seen incredible strike-ready demonstrations across the country. Local 551 and Local 862, we see you.”

The nearest facility on strike under this expansion is a GM parts center near Cincinnati.

18,000 workers are now on strike.

The automakers and some suppliers said they’ve now laid off 6,000 workers because of the strike.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.