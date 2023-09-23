Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in the Okolona neighborhood after he was struck by two cars while riding a bicycle .

On Sept. 22, Dwight Mitchell with the LMPD said officers responded to the 4300 block of Outer Loop around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said 44-year-old Nicholas Walker was headed east on Outer Loop when he was hit by a car from behind. As the Walker was getting up from the ground, he was hit by a second car, which ultimately killed him.

Mitchell said only the driver of the second car stayed at the scene for police to arrive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

