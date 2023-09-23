Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars identified

4300 block of Outer Loop
4300 block of Outer Loop(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in the Okolona neighborhood after he was struck by two cars while riding a bicycle .

On Sept. 22, Dwight Mitchell with the LMPD said officers responded to the 4300 block of Outer Loop around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said 44-year-old Nicholas Walker was headed east on Outer Loop when he was hit by a car from behind. As the Walker was getting up from the ground, he was hit by a second car, which ultimately killed him.

Mitchell said only the driver of the second car stayed at the scene for police to arrive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
South Preston Highway will be closed between Chapeze Lane and Lower Beach Grove Road until at...
Semi-truck crash closes section of South Preston Highway
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Governor Beshear gives update on Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program

Latest News

Devin Neal (27) picked off Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman twice in the second half of UofL's 33-20...
Louisville ranked No. 14 in latest AP poll after win against Notre Dame
Douglass Hills celebrated 50 years as a city.
City of Douglass Hill spends 50th-anniversary highlighting historical roots
More than 400 Special Olympics bowlers took to the lanes as the Special Olympics Kentucky 2023...
Special Olympics bowling tournament returns to Louisville
The free national teen driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. made its first-ever appearance in Louisville...
B.R.A.K.E.S national teen driving school makes Louisville debut
Norton Healthcare is expanding into one of Louisville’s biggest landmarks.
Norton Healthcare to open Prompt Care location inside KFC Yum! Center