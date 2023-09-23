Contact Troubleshooters
Bicyclist killed in Okolona neighborhood after being hit by 2 cars

4300 block of Outer Loop
4300 block of Outer Loop(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a late-night crash in the Okolona neighborhood that left one man dead.

Dwight Mitchell with the LMPD said officers responded to the 4300 block of Outer Loop around 11:30 p.m.

Early investigation revealed the man was headed east on Outer Loop riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car from behind. The driver of the car left the scene.

Police said as the man was getting up from the ground, he was hit by a second car. The driver stayed at the scene for police to arrive.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

