A dozen families displaced after Fern Creek apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No injuries, but 12 families were displaced after an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Fern Creek.

Fire Creek Fire & EMS, Jeffersontown Fire and Okolona Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hames Trace at 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 23 to find heavy fire coming from the top floor patio door and attic area of a three-story apartment building.

Thirty firefighters worked to evacuate the residents and bring the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

The building sustained heavy fire damage in two units and the attic area and 10 other units had moderate water or smoke damage.

Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families with temporary shelter as needed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.